Prithviraj to play a car enthusiast in Jean Paul Lal’s Driving License

Prithviraj is back to acting after making a successful debut as a director with Lucifer, which set the box office on fire when it released last month.

The actor will be next seen as a car enthusiast in director Jean Paul Lal’s Driving License. He is also producing the film under his home banner Prithviraj Productions, said reports.

Seasoned actor Suraj Venjaramoodu will also be seen in a key role in the film. The filmmakers are expected to officially announce the project soon.

Jean Paul Lal, popularly known as Lal Jr, is the son of actor-filmmaker Lal. He started his career playing a cameo in his father’s directorial outing Cobra in 2012. He was also an assistant director on the film. Next, Lal Jr made his feature film debut with Honey Bee: Its Tripping (2013), starring Asif Ali, Lal, Bhavana, Sreenath Bhasi and Balu Varghese among others. The film became a big hit at the box office. He later went onto direct a psychological thriller Hi I’m Tony (2014) and the sequel to his debut film Honey Bee 2.5 (2017).

Prithviraj, meanwhile, is busy shooting for Brother’s Day, which will mark the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn.

According to reports, Kalabhavan approached Prithviraj seeking a suggestion as to who will be the right person to direct the script that he has written. After being impressed by Kalabhavan’s writing, Prithviraj convinced him to take the responsibility of directing it.