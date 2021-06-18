Prithviraj to helm Mohanlal-starrer Bro Daddy

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced his next directorial outing, which has been titled Bro Daddy. In addition to directing the film, he will also act in it. What’s more, the movie will be headlined by Mohanlal. “My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon (sic),” tweeted Prithviraj.

Bro Daddy is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. And it will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. Besides Mohanlal and Prithviraj, the film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with the political thriller Lucifer. The 2019 film became a huge hit at the box office. According to reports, Lucifer grossed Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. The filmmakers had said that Lucifer was planned as a trilogy. And it was expected that the second installment of the Lucifer franchise, titled Empuraan, would mark Prithviraj’s return to direction. However, the production was delayed owing to the pandemic.

It is noteworthy that Prithviraj has also acted in the fantasy drama, Barroz, which is the directorial debut of Mohanlal.

Prithviraj will be next seen in Cold Case, an investigative thriller, which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.