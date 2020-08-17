Prithviraj to feature in India’s first virtually-shot movie

Prithviraj's film will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. (Photo: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced he is all set to feature in a film, which will be ‘shot completely in virtual production.’ The actor shared a poster, which gives a hint that he will be seen as a warrior in the movie.

Sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote, “This is an exciting new chapter in the art and science of film making! So looking forward to this one! Changing times, newer challenges, innovative methods! And an epic story to tell! Stay tuned for updates!”

The untitled project will be directed by Gokulraj Baskar and will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

On the work front, Prithviraj will next be seen in Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd