Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Prithviraj: Theerppu is not a typical movie

Starring Prithviraj, Theerppu is directed by Rathish Ambat from a script written by Murali Gopy.

TheerppuTheerppu will hit screens this Friday.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj is quite upbeat about his upcoming film Theerppu, which is due in cinemas on August 25. He promised that the audience will have a not-so-typical experience watching this film, which he called “an authentic drama”.

“Theerppu is a drama. Four old friends accidentally bump into each other and when they hang out together, their wives find out about their past. That’s the story. How their past affects the events of that night is how the story progresses,” Prithviraj said during an interview while promoting the movie.

Theerppu is directed by Rathish Ambat from a script written by Murali Gopy, who regularly collaborates with Prithviraj. “Like all screenplays of Murali Gopy, this one also has a lot of depth and its characters have multiple layers. As actors, we all enjoyed doing this film. It was a very performance-oriented movie. When the audience will watch it, I feel they won’t think of it as some typical movie,” added Prithviraj.

The teasers of Theerppu, which means judgement in Malayalam, showed that the majority of the film’s drama is likely to take place behind a closed door. The promos also suggested that the movie will revolve around the clash of ideas and ideologies. The portraits of Gandhi and Joseph Stalin placed on opposite walls of the house suggest a politically heavy subtext in the movie.

Theerppu also stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Siddique, Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Isha Talwar and Hannah Reji Koshy.

Prithviraj, meanwhile, is also waiting for the release of Gold. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film is expected to release during the first week of September. In that case, Prithviraj will have two movies in cinemas this Onam holiday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-08-2022 at 07:02:00 pm
