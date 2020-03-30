Prithviraj: The world is a lot different since Lucifer

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. Lucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

Actor-producer Prithviraj Sukumaran took some time off from the shooting of Aadujeevitham to celebrate one year of his first directorial venture Lucifer.

“Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked the out on each one of them. It was the culmination of a 3 month long, frantic, day and night post production schedule. There was no way I could have made it on time without the constant support of my cinematographer, directorial, edit, sound, DI and VFX team (sic),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Lucifer opened in cinemas on March 27. Starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role, the movie went on to gross Rs 200 crore from its worldwide ticket sales. Prithviraj said that the success of the movie inspires him to keep going during tough times.

“One year since, the world is a lot different. And I’m a good 30 odd kilos lighter! These are tough times..and I guess memories that inspire you are more important than ever,” he said.

Prithviraj also recalled the memory of watching ‘the first day, first show’ with Mohanlal. “The next morning, groggy and sleep deprived, Supriya and I went to Kavitha single screen in Ernakulam to see the first day first show of my directorial debut. And Lalettan gave me one of the best surprises of my lifetime by joining us amidst a humungous crowd. It’s been a fairly long journey in cinema..but 28/03/19 will be special till I die! Stay safe folks (sic),” he added.

The actor has already announced that he will be directing the sequel to Lucifer, which has been titled Empuraan.

Prithviraj is presently stranded with his crew in Jordan due to travel restrictions following the coronavirus outbreak. And to make the best out of the situation, he is continuing to shoot for Blessy’s Aadujeevitham.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd