Prithviraj tests positive for coronavirus

Prithviraj said he is asymptomatic.

Actor Prithviraj, who was shooting for his upcoming movie Jana Gana Mana, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hello everyone! I’ve been shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s “Jana Gana Mana” since the 7th of October. We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern (sic),” Prithviraj said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

According to reports, Prithviraj got tested for COVID-19 after a few crew members of Jana Gana Mana tested positive for the virus.

It is worth noting that Prithviraj was shooting at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan for Aadujeevitham, when the world went into lockdown in March to control the spread of coronavirus. The actor, along with crew members, however, managed to complete the schedule and returned by a repatriation flight in May.

After arriving in India, Prithviraj, Aadujeevitham director Blessy and other crew members went into mandatory quarantine to check for COVID symptoms. And at the end of the quarantine, the actor had tested negative for coronavirus.

