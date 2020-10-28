Prithviraj tests negative for COVID-19, to stay in isolation for another week

Prithviraj has now tested negative for coronavirus. (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Actor-director Prithviraj on Tuesday announced that his antigen test for coronavirus has come negative. However, he said, he will continue to stay in isolation for a week.

“Tested negative on the Antigen test today. Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern (sic),” tweeted Prithviraj along with his test COVID result.

Tested negative on the Antigen test today. 🙂 Will still be continuing to isolate for one more week to be doubly sure. Once again, thanks to everyone who reached out and expressed care and concern. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SMhKZy2Qny — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 27, 2020

Earlier, Prithviraj had tested positive for COVID-19 on the sets of Jana Gana Mana.

“We had strict protocols in place with regards to Covid regulations and associated safety measures. As is the norm, all involved in the shoot were tested before the schedule started and after the last day of shoot in the courtroom set we had put up, tests were repeated. Unfortunately, the test results this time came back positive and I have gone into isolation. I’m asymptomatic and am doing fine now. All primary and secondary contacts have been advised to isolate and get tested. Hoping to recover soon and get back to work ASAP. Cheers and thanks for the love and concern (sic),” Prithviraj had said in a statement earlier.

