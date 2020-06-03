Prithviraj tests negative for coronavirus

Prithviraj is quarantined at a hotel in Kochi. (Photo: Prithviraj/Facebook) Prithviraj is quarantined at a hotel in Kochi. (Photo: Prithviraj/Facebook)

Malayalam actor Prithviraj, who is under institutional quarantine at a hotel in Kochi after recently returning from Jordan, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Prithviraj took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, “Did a voluntary COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all”

Prithviraj along with the cast and crew of Malayalam film Aadujeevitham returned to India from Jordan on May 22. The cast and crew, who were in Jordan for the shooting of Aadujeevitham, got stranded in the west Asian country after the world went into lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

After over three months, the film’s team was flown to Kochi via Delhi from Amman by a repatriation flight, which was part of India’s Vande Bharat effort to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.

