Prithviraj Sukumaran plays cajon for viral Manike Mage Hithe song, video goes viral

A new video of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has gone viral on social media. In the video, he is seen playing cajon as the viral sensation “Manike Mage Hithe” plays, and believe us, watching it is an absolute joy!

On Thursday, the Lucifer director took to Instagram to share the video in which he is seen playing cajon and is accompanied by a drummer. They are giving music to Manike Mage Hithe. “Musical nights with JT along with great food! #ChoiceHouse #JT #Drums #cajon #ManikeMageHithe,” he captioned the video. The short clip has over a million views currently.

Celebrities and fans reacted to the actor’s post with fire and hearts emojis. While actor Tovino Thomas dropped fire emojis, Siddharth mentioned, “I want this Cajon. You know it.”

“Manike Mage Hithe” is a viral Sri Lankan song, sung by Yohani Diloka De Silva. Other celebrities who have shared the track include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff among others. “Manike Mage Hithe” has been recreated in different languages since, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Bangla and Bhojpuri.

On the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Bhramam, a Malayalam remake of Hindi film Andhadhun, is getting ready for a release on Amazon Prime Video. He also has Kaduva, Barraoz, Bro Daddy, Lucifer 2, Gold, and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.