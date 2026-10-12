‘Is he a fraud?’: Prithviraj’s mother Mallika slams Sanal Kumar over Manju Warrier row

Veteran thespian Mallika Sukumaran has extended her full support to renowned actor Manju Warrier amid controversy over director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s claims that a crime syndicate is holding her captive. Commending Manju for the dignity with which she has handled everything, Mallika criticised those creating an alleged ruckus over her, without naming Sanal or others.

For the unversed, Sanal had recently sat on an indefinite hunger strike outside the Keralam Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, demanding an investigation into his allegation that Manju Warrier is being held captive by a sex racket. The director ultimately ended his hunger strike after nine days, following police intervention.

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Mallika Sukumaran praises Manju Warrier’s dignity

“In my opinion, Manju’s approach is good. I have great respect for her. Why speak unnecessarily? She has suffered everything she had to endure. Sooner or later, everyone will realise this. She has also approached the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of Keralam. What is happening in front of the Secretariat? The women of Kerala will fall at your feet if someone steps forward and just removes him from there along with that chair,” she said during a conversation with Movie World Media.

Mallika is the mother of actors Prithviraj and Indrajith Sukumaran and the wife of the late yesteryear superstar Sukumaran.

‘Isn’t it clear he is a fraud?’

Without taking names, Mallika also slammed those spreading baseless rumours about Manju Warrier. “Where was he all this time? None of us has heard any stories from the time they were ‘in love.’ Did he decide to say all these things only when that girl started living a second life with some peace of mind? Isn’t it clear that he is a fraud? I don’t know him personally, nor do I intend to talk about him. But none of these actions is right,” she noted.

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“What if five or six women step forward and tell similar stories about him? Then wouldn’t he have to go and prove it? Don’t think that everyone who doesn’t go to prove such things is a fool. Because of self-respect, one wonders why they should even bother responding to such people,” she added.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan reacts to Mallika’s comments

Meanwhile, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan retaliated against Mallika with a strongly worded social media post. “I have been seeing Mallika Sukumaran sitting on various online channels and defaming me for quite some time. Saw a new outburst yesterday as well. Mental decline is natural with age. That’s why I thought I shouldn’t respond. I am saying this now because I feel that the woman is in a mood to repeat this,” he noted.

Sanal continued, “Mallika is younger than my mother. Still, Mallika must love Prithviraj as much as my mother loves her son. Both women became mothers because they carried [their children] for nine months and gave birth. Even though my mother doesn’t have as much money or fame as you, I am still her son.”

“Mallika’s anger towards me is because I ‘insulted’ Manju Warrier. I know that you chant [prayers] for your son to gain the favour of rakshasas (demons). It is also understood that you do not know the meaning of the word ‘insult.’ You might not know the relationship between Manju Warrier and me. However, don’t be desperate to claim there is no such thing just because everyone who knows about it is making me a scapegoat. Next time you see your son, you should secretly ask him how I reached Atlanta after fleeing India. Do not make me say more,” he added.

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Court issues notice in Manju Warrier defamation case

Towards the end of last month, a Munsiff court in Kochi had reportedly issued notice to Sanal and two others in an injunction suit alleging defamation of Manju Warrier. The remaining two were Shajan Skaria, who runs a Malayalam online news portal, and Meta Platforms Inc.

According to news agency PTI, the court directed that the summons be returned on November 5, when the petition will be heard.

Disclaimer: This report includes unverified claims and social media statements regarding ongoing public controversies. Readers are advised that these allegations have not been independently verified by our editorial team.