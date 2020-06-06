Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘reunited’ with family after quarantine

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a selfie on his Instagram account. (Photo: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram) Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a selfie on his Instagram account. (Photo: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram)

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed seven days of being in home quarantine. The actor shared an adorable selfie with wife Supriya Menon and daughter Alankrita. He captioned the picture as “reunited.”

Dulquer Salmaan wrote in the comments section, “Awww! Lots of love you guys” while Tovino Thomas and Saniya Iyappan dropped heart emojis expressing their happiness.

While Prithviraj shared that he took a Covid-19 test and the results were negative, a crew member of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, who recently returned from Jordan, has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had accompanied the crew to the West Asian country as a translator. He returned on the same flight as actor Prithviraj, director Blessy and other crew members on May 22. Following his return, Prithviraj was sunder institutional quarantine for seven days and then moved on to home quarantine for seven more days.

Prithviraj’s next is Aadujeevitham with director Blessy. The film also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.

