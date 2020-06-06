Prithviraj Sukumaran ‘reunited’ with family after quarantine

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed seven days of being in home quarantine. The actor shared an adorable selfie with wife Supriya Menon and daughter Alankrita. He captioned the picture as “reunited.”
Dulquer Salmaan wrote in the comments section, “Awww! Lots of love you guys” while Tovino Thomas and Saniya Iyappan dropped heart emojis expressing their happiness.
While Prithviraj shared that he took a Covid-19 test and the results were negative, a crew member of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, who recently returned from Jordan, has tested positive for Covid-19.
He had accompanied the crew to the West Asian country as a translator. He returned on the same flight as actor Prithviraj, director Blessy and other crew members on May 22. Following his return, Prithviraj was sunder institutional quarantine for seven days and then moved on to home quarantine for seven more days.
My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to @oldharbourhotel and its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. PS: To all those who are going to or already in home quarantine, remember..going home doesn’t mean the end of your quarantine period. Do abide strictly by all quarantine regulations and make sure no person belonging to the high risk population group as stipulated by the authorities is at home. @iamedgarpinto @kashiartcafe
Prithviraj’s next is Aadujeevitham with director Blessy. The film also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.
