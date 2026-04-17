Prithviraj Sukumaran confirms Mohanlal’s Lucifer 3 despite Empuraan controversy

Although it emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, only to be dethroned later by Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan opened to mixed reviews upon release. Despite being the most anticipated Malayalam film of 2025, marking the second instalment in a planned trilogy, Empuraan failed to impress a large section of the audience, who were mostly disappointed that it didn’t live up to the first part, Lucifer (2019).

What added to its woes was a controversy that erupted soon after the film’s release, with right-wing organisations taking offence at the scenes set against the backdrop of the 2002 Gujarat riots, as they didn’t align with their narrative. Since then, fans have been concerned about whether the proposed third part of the franchise would see the light of day.

Also Read | ‘Rank 1’ Indrans left school after Class 4 as he couldn’t afford a uniform; appeared for Class 7 exams after winning National Award at 68

Prithviraj on Lucifer 3

Nonetheless, Prithviraj himself has now allayed fears and assured that Lucifer 3 will arrive, although he’s currently not in a position to assert when. “I have never backed down from a project just because of controversies,” he said while addressing the media in Kochi, Onmanorama reported.

The actor-director added, “While some people may not have appreciated the film, it does not change my commitment to the work. Even when I travel, I meet people eager to learn about the third instalment. The challenge, of course, is when I can pull it off. Of course, Lalettan’s (Mohanlal) valuable time is also a part of the challenge, but ultimately, I have several directorial commitments to one or two producers that I must honour before working on this project.”

ICYMI | Before KH x RK Reunion, landmark Malayalam film Twenty:20 tried to bring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together; producer reveals why it didn’t happen

Prithviraj’s stance on movies with political elements

On the occasion, Prithviraj was accompanied by the team of the latest period action drama Pallichattambi, in which he plays a cameo role. Helmed by Dijo Jose Antony, the movie features Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. As the conversation progressed, actor Prasanth Alexander, who also played an important character in Pallichattambi, asked Prithviraj about his stance on appearing in movies with political elements. “If a political narrative is crucial to the story and serves its purpose, I certainly have no issue with that,” he said, while maintaining that he isn’t inclined to do projects that focus primarily on political messaging.

Story continues below this ad

While promoting Vilayath Buddha, his previous acting venture in a full-length role, the actor-director had maintained that he does not make films to express his political stances. “For me to have been affected by it (the controversy), I should have made the movie with a particular conscious intention. I am sure that wasn’t the case,” he told Manorama News. Prithviraj added, “Its story convinced me, and after the script took shape, we narrated it to the male lead and the producer, and they were also convinced by it. My sole intention behind Empuraan was to entertain people. If that hasn’t happened, then it is my failure as a filmmaker.”

Don’t Miss | Bhooth Bangla movie review: Akshay Kumar’s dated, ungainly film makes you miss Monjulika

At that time, too, he had asserted that he would never do a film simply to make a political statement. “I don’t need to invest crores and make a movie to announce my political stance. In today’s digital age, issuing a statement on social media is often sufficient. As long as I am true to myself, and I have that conviction within me, I do not think I need to be afraid of anyone nor feel sad.”

Empuraan controversy

Amid protests from various quarters over the controversial scenes, the makers of Empuraan subjected the film to “voluntary modifications” and had it re-censored. As per the final CBFC certificate, cuts/changes were made to 24 scenes, and visuals totalling 2 minutes and 8 seconds were deleted from the original version.

Story continues below this ad

Despite the mixed reviews and the controversy, Empuraan grossed Rs 266.81 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. However, it was eventually replaced as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time by Dominic Arun’s Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which earned Rs 303.86 crore worldwide.