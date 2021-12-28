Prithviraj Sukumaran leaves Mohanlal’s Barroz

Prithviraj Sukumaran has backed out of Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz owing to a clash in dates. The shooting of Barroz was delayed due to lockdown, which resulted in the clash of schedules for Prithviraj. The actor, who is currently on the sets of Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva, will soon join the shoot of Aadujeevitham to complete the remaining portions of the Blessy movie. Owing to this tight schedule, Prithviraj has opted to back out of Barroz.

Reports also suggest Shayla McCaffrey, a teenage actress based in the US, known for her roles in Christmas Land and Extinct, has been replaced in Barroz. Maya, an Indo-British actor will instead do the role earlier assigned for Shayla.

It has to be seen whether Prithviraj’s decision to withdraw from Barroz affects the plans of Mohanlal’s first movie. The actor who has directed Mohanlal in his debut directorial venture Lucifer, has already announced a sequel to the movie titled Empuran with Mohanalal in the lead.

Barroz has been in the news for many reasons. Mohanlal is donning the director’s hat for the first time in his illustrious career spanning over four decades. Mohanlal also plays the titular role of Barroz – a mythological character, a genie, who guards Vasco Da Gama’s treasure.

Ace cinematographer Santhosh Sivan handles the camera for Barroz and the movie will have significant use of animation and VFX technology as it will be shot in 3D. Barroz is based on the story written by Jijo Punnoose who is the creator of the iconic movie My Dear Kuttichathan, the first 3D movie from India. Spanish actors Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo also play important roles in this Mohanlal movie. Veteran Malayalam actor Prtathap Pothen also plays a pivotal role in the movie.

Barroz’s first teaser was released recently, which shows Mohanlal sitting in the director’s chair giving instructions to actor Mohanlal. Barroz is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas.