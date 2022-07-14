Prithviraj Sukumaran announces wrap of Aadujeevitham: ’14 years, a thousand obstacles…’

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Thursday announced the wrap of his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. “14 years, a thousand obstacles, a million challenges, three waves of a pandemic…one spectacular vision!,” he posted on his Instagram page while sharing a few pictures from the sets of the movie.

In the first photo, a shepherd can be seen with a herd of sheep in a desert. He also shared a picture of director Blessy.

Many have shared their excitement about the completion of the film’s shooting. “Can’t believe this epic journey has culminated finally! All the best to you Najeeb and the whole team! And kudos for seeing Blessy sir’s vision thru! I have seen the endless days of fasting and being hungry to metamorphose into Najeeb! So glad that you and everyone else pulled thru the pandemic and all the other hurdles! (sic),” Supriya Menon, the wife of Prithviraj, commented on the post.

Aadujeevitham is a survival drama and Prithviraj needed to lose a massive amount of body weight to achieve an anorexic look for his character. He lost about 24 kg for the character following a strict diet. And he spent months shooting in a Jordon desert for the movie.

However, the production of Aadujeevitham suffered a setback with the outbreak of Covid-19. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were left stranded in an isolated part of Wadi Rum desert as the world went into a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Given that the crew was in an unplanned bio-bubble of sorts at the time, they managed to continue the shoot.

The film crew had no means to return to India for about three months. In May 2020, Prithviraj and the other crew members flew back to India from Amman by a repatriation flight organised by the Indian government to bring back countrymen stranded in other parts of the world. Prithviraj at the time had gone into mandatory quarantine before he was cleared by the state government to get back to his family.

The production of Aadujeevitham was again resumed when the pandemic became manageable.