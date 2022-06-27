Prithviraj starrer Kaduva gets postponed: ‘Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles’

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday announced that his upcoming film Kaduva will now release on July 7. The film, which was earlier slated to hit screens on June 30, has been postponed by a week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Prithviraj shared a note on his Twitter account, which read, “Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! Kaduva release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors and theatre owners across the world.”

Prithviraj has been aggressively promoting Kaduva. Recently, the actor paid a visit to Hyderabad where he revealed that he might be a part of Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. Talking about the film, which is directed by KGF 2 fame Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj said, “It came to me two years ago. I had listened to the narration and I absolutely loved it.”

The actor-producer also said he was keen to work with Prabhas. However, initially, the dates were not working out. “Then again, Prabhas’ commitments got moved around and his dates changed. And now we are in a situation where things may work out,” he said.

Besides Kaduva, Prithviraj has Gold and Aadujeevitham in the pipeline.