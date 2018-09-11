Prithviraj starrer Kaaliyan will go on floors next year

The first look and the title of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming period film Kaaliyan were unveiled earlier this year. The first look and the title of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming period film Kaaliyan were unveiled earlier this year.

The pre-production work of Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming period film Kaaliyan is going on in full swing, and the film will go on floors early next year. The filmmakers have reportedly hired the best animation and visualisation experts to create the movie’s storyboard. The process is expected to take about six months, following which the filmmakers will start picking the star cast through auditions.

The first look and the title of the forthcoming epic were unveiled earlier this year. Sporting long tresses coupled with a thick-beard and beefed up physique, Prithviraj looked every inch like a warrior in the character poster.

Kaaliyan is helmed by director S. Mahesh. Filmmaker BT Anil Kumar has written the epic drama based on the ballads of Venad for the big screen. Rajeev Nair of Magic Moon Productions is bankrolling the project. Music composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev and sound designer Shajith Koyeri are also a part of the film.

Prithviraj is currently shooting for his directorial debut Lucifer with superstar Mohanlal in the lead.

