Prithviraj-starrer Bhramam to arrive on Amazon Prime Video, gets release date

Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran-led crime thriller Bhramam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, the streaming giant announced on Sunday. Jointly produced by AP International and Viacom18 Studios, Bhramam has been directed by Ravi K Chandran.

The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Raashi Khanna, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in pivotal roles. Ravi K Chandran is also the cinematographer. Bhramam dwells on the dualities of a pianist who pretends to be blind, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. His musical journey gets interlaced with suspense, inspiration, confusion and drama as he gets embroiled in a murder mystery. As the plot thickens and a set of bizarre events unfold, wit and survival create the fabric of the film coupled with a background score by musician Jakes Bejoy.

Prithviraj also took to Twitter to share the announcement. He added that Bhramam will also arrive in theatres worldwide barring India. “Proud to introduce my film, Bhramam – available in India only on @primevideoin and in theatres worldwide (except India) from 7th Oct, 2021,” read Prithviraj’s tweet.

The actor was last seen in Kuruthi, which also had a digital release, on August 11. The thriller, released on Amazon Prime Video, has received largely positive reviews. As for his upcoming projects, Prithviraj is returning to direction with Mohanlal-starrer Bro Daddy. The film is special for the actor-director also because it features his mother Mallika Sukumaran. It will be Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. The star had made his debut as a director with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer. In addition to directing Bro Daddy, Prithviraj is also playing an important role in it.