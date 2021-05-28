Prithviraj shares throwback photo featuring Sukmaran, Mohanlal and Mani Ratnam

The photograph was taken on the set of Mani Ratnam's 1984 political drama Unaru. (Photo: Twitter/PrithviOfficial)

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran took fans down memory lane on Friday by tweeting a click of his late father Sukumaran with actor Mohanlal, filmmaker Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Ravi K Chandran. The photograph was taken on the set of Ratnam’s 1984 political drama Unaru.

In his caption, Prithviraj thanked Ravi K Chandran for sharing the picture with him. His caption read, “Lalettan, Achan, Mani Ratnam sir, Ravi ettan (Ravi. K. Chandran), on the sets of UNARU (1984). 😊 @Mohanlal @dop007 Thank you @dop007 for the picture!”

Unaru also starred Ratheesh, Ashokan, Sabitha, Anand and Balan K Nair. Ilaiyaraaja scored the music of the film.

On the work front, Prithviraj was shooting for Kaduva when its shoot had to be temporarily suspended due to growing cases of coronavirus.

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva is said to be a mass action entertainer. Kaduva will mark Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Shaji Kailas after Simhasanam (2012).