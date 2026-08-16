Prithviraj says Khalifa ‘not an out-and-out actioner,’ shares major update on Mohanlal’s role

With the release of director Vysakh’s Khalifa right around the corner, fans of both Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal are on cloud nine, as the movie marks their reunion after L2: Empuraan (2025). Meanwhile, during the film’s recent pre-release event in Dubai, Prithviraj maintained that Khalifa won’t be an out-and-out actioner, but a strong drama centred on family emotions, with great action sequences in between.

Stating that the makers’ major objective has been to ensure that the audiences are entertained, Prithviraj said, “Please don’t walk into theatres expecting to watch an ‘action film.’ Yes, there are action sequences, but Khalifa isn’t an out-and-out actioner with too many stunt scenes. This movie is fundamentally driven by drama anchored in family emotions. When the central character (played by Prithviraj) goes through certain conflicts and circumstances, they lead to fights; that’s all.”

“I hope that Khalifa turns out to be a wholesome entertainment package that you can watch with your families in theatres and enjoy. We are all happy with how the film has turned out. And we hope that the movie brings you all just as much happiness,” he added.

Khalifa will hit screens worldwide on Thursday, August 20, coinciding with the Onam season.

About Mohanlal’s role in Khalifa

Opening up about Mohanlal’s cameo in the action drama, Prithviraj noted that the film only introduces the Malayalam superstar’s character, hinting at the possibility of Khalifa getting a sequel.

“Once the scripting was completed, we all very much wished that Mohanlal would play the character of Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali, the grandfather of Aamir Ali (Prithviraj). When we approached him for the same — I think it’s because of his love for me as well — he agreed to play the character immediately,” Prithviraj shared.

Will Khalifa have a sequel? Prithviraj hints at Part 2

“However, I want to assert that this movie is just an intro, as clearly stated in the announcement poster that revealed the title as Khalifa – The Intro. Hence, in this movie, Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali gets only an introduction, so don’t expect anything more. If you all like this film and it turns out to be a massive success, there will definitely be a Part 2, and we will tell Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali’s story in full in that film,” Prithviraj asserted.

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He added, “Part 1 is Mambarakkal Aamir Ali’s story. Through many conversations and incidents in this tale, we do offer glimpses of what Ahmed Ali, his story, and his world were.”

During a promotional event in London recently, Prithviraj had reportedly said, “Mambarakkal Ahmed Ali is not just a cameo. He is the catalyst in Khalifa’s story. It will become a storm when Lalettan does it.”

Also starring Malvika Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Rajisha Vijayan, Krithi Shetty, Shammy Thilakan, Mohini, and Sanju Sivaram in key roles, Khalifa features cinematography by Jomon T John, music by Jakes Bejoy, editing by Chaman Chakko, production design by Mohandas, and stunts by Yannick Ben.