Prithviraj Sukumaran pens glowing review for Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2: ‘You’re in for one hell of a surprise’

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a lengthy post on the eve of Drishyam 2’s release, explaining how much he enjoyed the sequel to the 2013 crime thriller. “Drishyam 2,” he wrote. “Been wanting to say something about the film for a long time now. Guess since the world premiere is just hours away..it’s ok to not hold on any longer. Following up a cult piece of cinema with a sequel is a huge responsibility. And with something like Drishyam, a film that pretty much changed the schematics of the entire industry, the pressure on a proposed 2nd part would have been immense (trust me..I know!).” The actor-director was referring to the pressure he is under for Empuraan, a sequel to Lucifer.

Prithviraj gave a glowing review to Jeethu Joseph’s latest film, calling it his best work since Drishyam.

“But how gloriously does Jeethu pull it off! Where do you take Georgekutty 6 years down the line? Has his incredible penchant for constructing and living a fictional story softened? Does he make a slip? Does he finally get outsmarted? Does time and law catch up? If you think you already know..you’re in for one hell of a surprise! Fantastically written and conceived..this is Jeethu’s best film after Drishyam! He was the first person I called after watching it. I’m so so happy for you brother! (sic),” he added.

Prithviraj also said that he can’t wait to work with Mohanlal again in Empuraan. “I’ll say just this for now.. Class is permanent..I repeat..PERMANENT! Georgekutty is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. Cheta..I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you! ❤️ PS: Murali Gopy, the actor, has arrived. Subtle, brilliant. I say this after having watched the final edit of KURUTHI as well! (sic),” he signed off.

Drishyam 2, also starring Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.