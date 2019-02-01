Prithviraj resumes shooting for Aadujeevitham

After promoting his upcoming film Nine in Kerala, Prithviraj has joined the sets of Aadujeevitham in Jordan. A photo allegedly revealing the actor’s look from the movie has surfaced online. He is sporting a tanned look in the photo.

The second schedule of the shooting has begun after nearly a year. The upcoming film is said to be director Blessy’s most ambitious project, which is based on the novel written by Benyamin.

Aadujeevitham will be in 3D and the makers have roped in top technicians, including composer AR Rahman and sound designer Rasool Pookutty among others for the project. Amala Paul will play the female lead in Aadujeevitham.

It’s worth noting that AR Rahman will be making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of 25 years with Aadujeevitham. Superstar Mohanlal’s Yoddha, which came out in 1992, is the only Malayalam film in Rahman’s career to date.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s Nine, a supernatural thriller, will hit the screens next Friday. His first directorial outing Lucifer, starring Mohanlal, is currently in the post-production stage. It will hit the screens this summer.