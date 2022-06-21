Prithviraj receives a warm welcome hug from Mohanlal, see photo

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran returned home on Monday after camping in the deserts of Jordan for about two months to shoot for his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. “Back home!,” he captioned the photo of him hugging Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

The superstar duo share a strong personal bond besides their frequent collaboration on the big screen. Both live in the same neighbourhood too. Prithviraj has directed Mohanlal in two movies, Lucifer and Bro Daddy. In addition to directing these films, Prithviraj has also played key supporting roles in them.

Prithviraj had gone to Jordon to complete the shoot of Aadujeevitham, which was disrupted owing to the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were left stranded in an isolated part of at Wadi Rum desert as the world went into a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Given that the crew was in an unplanned bio-bubble of sorts at the time, they managed to continue the shoot as long as they could.

The film crew had no means to return to India for about three months. In May 2020, Prithviraj and the other crew members flew back to India from Amman by a repatriation flight, organised by the Indian government to bring back the countrymen stranded in other parts of the world. Prithviraj at the time had gone into mandatory quarantine before he was cleared by the state government to get back to his family.

In April this year, Prithviraj and the crew flew back to Jordan to complete the remaining shoot. Aadujeevitham is director Blessy’s ambitious project, which also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.

Prithviraj was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, which was both a critical and commercial hit. He is now waiting for the release of Kaduva, which is due in cinemas on June 30.