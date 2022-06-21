scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

Prithviraj receives a warm welcome hug from Mohanlal, see photo

Prithviraj and Mohanlal share a strong personal bond besides their frequent collaboration on the big screen. They both live in the same neighborhood too. Prithviraj has directed Mohanlal in two movies, Lucifer and Bro Daddy.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
June 21, 2022 12:24:46 pm
Prithviraj meets Mohanlal after a gap of few months. (Photo: Twitter/PrithviOfficial)

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran returned home on Monday after camping in the deserts of Jordan for about two months to shoot for his upcoming movie Aadujeevitham. “Back home!,” he captioned the photo of him hugging Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

The superstar duo share a strong personal bond besides their frequent collaboration on the big screen. Both live in the same neighbourhood too. Prithviraj has directed Mohanlal in two movies, Lucifer and Bro Daddy. In addition to directing these films, Prithviraj has also played key supporting roles in them.

Prithviraj had gone to Jordon to complete the shoot of Aadujeevitham, which was disrupted owing to the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The cast and crew of Aadujeevitham were left stranded in an isolated part of at Wadi Rum desert as the world went into a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. Given that the crew was in an unplanned bio-bubble of sorts at the time, they managed to continue the shoot as long as they could.

The film crew had no means to return to India for about three months. In May 2020, Prithviraj and the other crew members flew back to India from Amman by a repatriation flight, organised by the Indian government to bring back the countrymen stranded in other parts of the world. Prithviraj at the time had gone into mandatory quarantine before he was cleared by the state government to get back to his family.

In April this year, Prithviraj and the crew flew back to Jordan to complete the remaining shoot. Aadujeevitham is director Blessy’s ambitious project, which also stars Amala Paul. It is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin. Oscar-winner AR Rahman is scoring the music for the magnum opus.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: What is the link between rising food prices and central ...
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...Premium
Among 3 arrested from Kutch: Key Moosewala shooter got weapons consignmen...
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...Premium
To end illegal mining, Madhya Pradesh plans to make it legal in parts of ...
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 4 | At table reworking school curriculum: 24...
More Premium Stories >>

Prithviraj was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, which was both a critical and commercial hit. He is now waiting for the release of Kaduva, which is due in cinemas on June 30.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement