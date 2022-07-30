Prithviraj-Rathish Ambat’s Theerppu teaser promises an intense film. Watch here

Prithviraj looks intimidating in the teaser for his upcoming film Theerppu, and he seems to be on the hunt for someone named Ramkumar Nair. A prominent scar on his face is a probable hint that the film is a revenge story.

Directed by Rathish Ambat, Theerppu also has Indrajith Sukumaran, Siddique, Vijay Babu, Saiju Kurup, Isha Talwar, and Hannah Reji Koshy in pivotal roles.

Here’s the trailer:

Theerppu is produced and written by Murali Gopy, who is also composing the music and penning the lyrics of the film’s songs. Murali is a multi-faceted artist, who is known for writing Prithviraj’s debut directorial venture, Lucifer. Deepu Joseph has been roped in as the editor for the film, while Sunil KS will be handling the camera.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s Kaduva, which struck gold at the box office, will soon be released on Amazon Prime Video. The makers recently announced that the film will be out on the OTT platform on August 4. The film, directed by Shaji Kailas, also stars Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist.

In response to the success of the film, Prithviraj said in a statement, “Malayalam cinema has received so much love from audiences across the globe and I am sure Kaduva will receive the same love and appreciation upon its release on Prime Video.”

However, the film received a lot of brickbats for a few lines that were perceived to be against differently-abled people. The director and actor later apologised for the dialogues.