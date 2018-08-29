Ranam trailer: Prithviraj promises a realistic action movie

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ranam is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ranam is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev

If you’re an action movie junkie, you should be excited about Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Ranam. The first full theatrical trailer of the movie was unveiled by superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday. Apart from giving a sneak peek, the promo video also promises a no-nonsense modern action thriller.

Judging from the trailer, Ranam is set in Detroit and revolves around the plight of immigrants settled in the United States. It seems the protagonist gets himself involved in some shady business, which may have something to do with drugs. And it seems like it’s little too late for the hero to get out. That leaves him no choice but punch his way out of the hell hole.

Rahman plays an important role and no point for guessing. He is the main antagonist in the movie. The actor seems to have done an impressive job playing a smooth-talking villain lusting for power. Isha Talwar plays the female lead, and we don’t see much of her in the trailer. Actor Nandhu plays Bhaskar, who appears to be the hero’s only well-wisher.

Ranam is the directorial debut of Nirmal Sahadev, who co-wrote director Shyamaprasad’s last film Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha.

According to the synopsis available on IMDb, “The movie narrates the story of a big immigrant community in Detroit and Michigan and the Tamil street gangs in the locale.” The protagonist of the story is said to be a garage mechanic, who also doubles up as a getaway driver for criminals.

Ranam will hit screens on September 6.

