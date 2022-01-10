Prithviraj, Parvathy, Anna Ben, Nimisha Sajayan and others express solidarity with Kerala sexual assault survivor

The survivor of the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault has upped the ante in her campaign for justice. For the first time, she opened up about her struggle to cope with the reality in the aftermath of the attack on her. And her transformation from a “victim to a survivor.”

The survivor thanked everyone who stood by her during times when “there were attempts to attempts to humiliate, silence and isolate” her. She also said she was determined to continue to seek fight for justice.

Several actors and filmmakers such as Prithviraj, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anna Ben, Geetu Mohandas, Nimisha Sajayan singer Chinmayi Sripada and producer Supriya Menon among others have expressed solidarity with her in the wake of the latter’s statement. They have also endorsed the survivor’s statement on their respective Instagram accounts.

The survivor was held hostage in her own car by a group of men and was subjected to sexual assault in February 2017. The case had caused a shock wave across the country and became sensational after popular actor Dileep emerged as one of the primary accused in the course of the investigation. Dileep has been accused of paying a group of men to attack the survivor to allegedly settle personal scores. He was arrested for the same and held in jail for nearly three months.

The survivor has also expressed her concerns about the ongoing court trial, which has been tainted by several controversies. She wrote to the Kerala CM requesting to appoint a strong public prosecutor in the case, besides ordering a probe into various new allegations that have been made against Dileep.