scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Prithviraj on Salaar: ‘It’s not like Prabhas is the hero and I am the villain’

Prithviraj will resume shooting for Salaar along with Prabhas next month

salaar moviePrithviraj in Salaar. (Photo: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Twitter)

Malayalam filmmaker-actor Prithviraj is quite upbeat about Salaar. “I saw a few visuals of Salaar. It’s good,” he said in a way that was evident that he was underplaying his excitement about the film. He also revealed that he will resume shooting for Salaar next month. “In January, I will join the shoot in Hyderabad. After that schedule, Prabhas and I will travel to Italy for a week,” he said.

He, however, refused to give a direct answer when he was asked whether he plays the antagonist in the movie. “If I tell you that now it would take away all the fun. But, it’s not like Prabhas is the hero and I am the villain,” he said.

Also Read |Vijay attends baby shower of Jawan director Atlee’s wife, gifts a painting. Watch video

Prithviraj addressed a press conference in Kochi on Monday as he’s promoting his upcoming film Kaapa. It is written by G R Indugopan and directed by Shaji Kailas. The film has Prithviraj in the role of a gangster in the movie. The film also stars Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali and Anna Ben in pivotal roles.

Prithviraj also talked about the projects that are in the pipeline for 2023. He noted that his ambitious film Aadujeevitham is in the post-production. “We have plans to have its world premiere at Cannes. I think the last day to submit the film is March 11, 2013. I’m not sure, whether Blessy sir will be able to complete the VFX work and AR Rahman sir the background score. Otherwise, we will first perform it at another international festival before the theatrical release,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

Prithviraj also said that the pre-production work for Empuran is going on in full swing. The film is the sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer. He said he had plans to begin shooting the film by the second half of next year.

Kaapa is due in cinemas on December 22.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 05:15:45 pm
Next Story

Nayanthara’s Connect will have interval despite being only 99-minutes long: Experts weigh in on age-old phenomenon

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close