Prithviraj pays tribute to Sachy: A part of me went with you today

KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy’s untimely death has deprived the Malayalam film industry of a filmmaker who just began to tap into his true genius. And, his long-time collaborator Prithviraj Sukumaran will vouch for it. Even as he has been in the industry since 2007, Sachy’s writing and imagination gained new strength and momentum in the last few years.

“But there’s one thing most of them told me that I had to silently refute. That you “Went on a high!”. As someone who knew all your ideas and dreams..I know Ayyappanum Koshiyum was not your “high”. It was the beginning that you always wanted. Your entire filmography was a journey to get to this point, from where you would unleash. I know. So many untold stories. So many unfulfilled dreams (sic),” wrote Prithviraj on his Facebook page.

At 48, Sachy promised a new phase in Malayalam cinema, which had both mass appeal and a determination to tell a meaningful story at the same time. His last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum made him a household name across the country. From John Abraham in Bollywood to leading filmmakers down south vied for the remake rights to a film that centered on the meaninglessness of male-ego.

“I don’t know if you have confided in anybody else on your vision for cinema and how you foresee your filmography to be in the coming years. But you have in me. And I know that the next 25 years of mainstream Malayalam cinema and the rest of my career would have looked a lot different if you were around,” said Prithviraj, adding that Sachy’s death has caused him the same grief that he felt when he lost his father in June, 23 years ago.

“A part of me went with you today. And remembering you from now on..will be remembering that part of me as well. Rest well brother…Rest well genius. See you on the other side. You still haven’t told me the climax to the sandalwood story,” the actor added.

Sachy passed away late Thursday night at a private hospital in Thrissur. He was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday in a critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

