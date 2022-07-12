scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Prithviraj on Empuraan: Script is ready, shoot next year

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj reveals that he has finalised the script for Mohanlal's Empuraan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 12, 2022 4:35:14 pm
Lucifer Mohanlal box office collectionLucifer marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj is quite upbeat about his next directorial venture Empuraan, which is the follow-up movie to Lucifer (2019). During a press meet recently in Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj revealed that the script work of the film is complete and the project will hit the floors next year.

“I’m not in Thiruvananthapuram for a shoot. I came here to read the final script of Empuraan with Murali Gopy. The script is locked. I have already informed Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor that we have finalised the script. I will start shooting the movie next year,” Prithviraj said.

Also Read |Mohanlal gives a tour of his new luxury apartment, watch video

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer. He directed the film from a script written by Murali Gopy. Empuraan is said to be the second film in the trilogy on an intentional gangster.

Lucifer became a huge hit at the box office. It became the highest-earning movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. And the makers wasted no time in announcing their intentions to keep alive the saga of Khureshi Ab’raam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comebackPremium
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comeback
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...

Earlier, the makers had planned to take Empuraan into production in 2020. However, the pandemic upset their plans.

Prithviraj was last seen in Kaduva, which was released last week in theatres. The film received poor reviews and also irked many over insensitive comments directed towards differently-abled children. During the press meet at Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj admitted the mistake and apologised.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s unseen photos from Sanah’s wedding is all things love
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement