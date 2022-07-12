Prithviraj on Empuraan: Script is ready, shoot next year

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj is quite upbeat about his next directorial venture Empuraan, which is the follow-up movie to Lucifer (2019). During a press meet recently in Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj revealed that the script work of the film is complete and the project will hit the floors next year.

“I’m not in Thiruvananthapuram for a shoot. I came here to read the final script of Empuraan with Murali Gopy. The script is locked. I have already informed Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor that we have finalised the script. I will start shooting the movie next year,” Prithviraj said.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer. He directed the film from a script written by Murali Gopy. Empuraan is said to be the second film in the trilogy on an intentional gangster.

Lucifer became a huge hit at the box office. It became the highest-earning movie in the history of Malayalam cinema. And the makers wasted no time in announcing their intentions to keep alive the saga of Khureshi Ab’raam.

Earlier, the makers had planned to take Empuraan into production in 2020. However, the pandemic upset their plans.

Prithviraj was last seen in Kaduva, which was released last week in theatres. The film received poor reviews and also irked many over insensitive comments directed towards differently-abled children. During the press meet at Thiruvananthapuram, Prithviraj admitted the mistake and apologised.