I am living my dream: Prithviraj

Prithviraj is set to begin this year at the box office with his upcoming supernatural thriller, Nine. The film seems very ambitious in terms of its scale and vision and the actor hopes it will break barriers and reach the non-Malayalam audience across the world.

“The revenue generation of Malayalam cinema will reach a saturation point sometime in the future. And when it happens, we need to think, how we can grow beyond our traditional audience. We need to start making films that appeal to the audience, who are far removed from our culture and language,” Prithviraj said an interview on YouTube channel, Movie Man.

He even gave the example of Kannada film KGF, which became a hit across the country. He suggested that making movies on a big budget was not a primary criterion to reach a new and wider audience but it all boils down to good content. “Even the non-Malayalam audience enjoyed watching films like Ee.Ma.Yau and Maheshinte Prathikaaram because they had universal themes. I hope and pray that Nine also achieves a similar success with the audience,” he said.

Watch | Nine Trailer

Nine unfolds in the backdrop of a global event and the story primarily revolves around a troubled relationship between a father and a son. Prithviraj said Nine also has elements of horror, science fiction, and thriller. The movie will mark Sony Pictures’ foray into the country’s regional film industry.

Nine is written and directed by Jenuse Mohamed and also stars Prakash Raj, Mamta Mohandas, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film was released to an encouraging response recently. It suggested that the entire story takes place in the course of terror-inducing nine days as there is a shadow monster on the loose.

Prithviraj said despite him being a fan of commercial films that follow a traditional format, he enjoys projects that stand out from the pack. “I am living my dream. I’m able to choose, direct and produce the kind of films I like. I only pray that I don’t wake up from this dream,” he said.

Nine is the first film to roll out from Prithviraj’s new home banner Prithviraj Productions and is getting ready to hit the screens worldwide on February 7. Recently, he also finished Lucifer which is his first attempt at direction. The film starring Mohanlal in the lead role is currently in the post-production stage and will release on March 28.

Prithviraj will next join the sets of Aadujeevitham for a new schedule, which will begin in Jordan by the end of this month.