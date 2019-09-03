Prithviraj’s next titled The Railway Guard

Prithviraj on Monday announced his new project, which has been titled The Railway Guard. The film will be directed by ace-filmmaker Deepu Karunakaran and it will be their second collaboration after the 2011 romantic comedy Teja Bhai & Family.

The makers also put out a note briefly describing the core plot of the film. Going by the description, the film is likely to be dark and gritty. “The barren terrains of north and northeastern India. Thousands of kilometres of one of the world’s largest railroad network traverse through these often hostile terrains. There, at the end of a goods train that carry anything from coal to grains, he keeps watch alone. The scorching heat, the freezing cold, the darkest nights and the beat of the locomotive keep him company. This is the seldom told story of a barely known hero. This is the story of… THE RAILWAY GUARD (sic),” reads the statement.

There is no further confirmation on when the project will go on floors or its final cast and crew. The filmmakers are expected to share the details soon.

At present, Prithviraj is waiting for the release of his new film, Brother’s Day. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhhavan Shajohn and it is all set to release this Friday.

Brother’s Day will hit the screens as 10-day Onam festival began in Kerala on Monday. The film will open along with Mohanlal’s Ittymaani: Made in China and Love Action Drama starring Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara.