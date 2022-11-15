Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s Gold to release in December, confirms Baburaj

It seems director Alphonse Puthren has put himself under a lot of pressure to deliver an amazing movie. The filmmaker has been in hibernation for more than seven years now, working on his current project, which has been titled Gold. It looks like he wants to deliver a movie that exceeds his last film Premam in all conceivable ways. And in order to achieve a superior output, Alphonse took his time to finish Gold’s post-production. He even risked irritating his fans and the fans of Malayalam star Prithviraj. And finally, he seems ready to let go of his film and release it in theatres.

“GOLD “…… waiting….too long for perfection…its over now…..Alphonse Putran and team congratulations DECEMBER RELEASE,” actor Baburaj recently posted on his Facebook page, sharing his excitement about the film.

The industry buzz is that Alphonse is planning to release the movie on December 2. However, an official word is still awaited. Gold was supposed to release during the Onam festival in September. However, the filmmaker delayed its release citing post-production reasons.

“There are some more work including CG, music colouring, and little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it,” Alphonse Puthren wrote while responding to a fan’s question on his Facebook page.

Gold stars Nayanthara as the female lead. Besides playing the lead, Prithviraj has also bankrolled the movie. The film also stars Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban, Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt and Roshan Mathew in the supporting cast.