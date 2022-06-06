Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s Gold is a star-studded affair, see poster

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Monday shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie Gold. The poster has been designed to capture the sprawling supporting cast of the movie, which looks like a comedy entertainer.

Gold stars Nayanthara as the female lead. And in the supporting cast, the film has Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Mathew, Mallika Sukumaran, Deepti Sati, Baburaj, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup, Suresh Krishna, Shanthi Krishna, Shammi Thilakan, Sudheesh, Idavela Babu, Shebin Benson, Jaffar Idukki and Thesni Khan among others.

The teaser of Gold suggested that the film will be an out-and-out comedy replete with director Alphonse Puthren’s unique humour sense. Gold marks Alphonse Puthren’s directorial comeback after a gap of seven years. His last movie was Premam, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The movie became a huge hit in 2015.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj was last seen in Jana Gana Mana, which was released in theatres in April. After becoming a hit at the box office, the Dijo Jose Antony directorial was recently made available for streaming on Netflix. Prithviraj is now busy shooting for his big-budget survival drama Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy.

Before Gold, Prithviraj will be seen in Kaduva. The film is due in cinemas June 30.