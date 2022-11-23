Prithviraj-Nayanthara’s Gold gets a release date, finally

After months of anticipation, the makers of the upcoming film Gold have finally revealed the release plans. The film starring Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles will open in cinemas on December 1. Written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, the film was stuck in production hell for a long time, which irked the fans of the stars.

“We have seen teasers mostly in cinemas. Now there are teasers for release date announcements. For those who have waited, we are happy to announce Gold will hit theatres on December 1. We promise there will be no more teasers. Now, please don’t direct anger at us for changing release dates. Wait and see,” said the film’s producers’ Magic Frames in a statement posted on Instagram.

The filmmakers came under fire on the internet after they failed to release the movie on the date which was announced. Gold was supposed to release in theatres during the Onam festival, but Alphonse thought that the film was not ready for release.

“There is some more work including CG, music colouring, and a little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it,” Alphonse wrote while responding to a fan’s question on his Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Frames (@magicframes2011)

Given that Gold is his first directorial work to release in the last seven years, Alphonse seems to want it to be perfect. “GOLD “…… waiting….too long for perfection…its over now…..Alphonse Putran and team congratulations DECEMBER RELEASE,” actor Baburaj, who has played the supporting role in the movie, posted earlier on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, both Prithviraj and Nayanthara have so far refrained from talking about the movie in public. Besides playing the lead, Prithviraj has also co-produced it. The film also stars Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban, Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt and Roshan Mathew in the supporting cast.