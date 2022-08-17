Prithviraj, Mohanlal pose together to announce the beginning of Lucifer 2

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj’s next directorial, a sequel to Lucifer, is officially a go. The star on Wednesday shared a photo of himself along with the core team of the project, which has been titled Empuraan. “#L2E. Team,” Prithviraj captioned the photo, which features the film’s main lead Mohanlal, screenwriter Murali Gopy and producer Antony Perumbavoor.

Prithviraj earlier had revealed that he was meeting Mohanlal to finalise the details of the project before the latter went abroad for a long shoot schedule. Empuraan was announced in 2019 right after Lucifer became a huge hit commercially. It became the first film in the history of Malayalam cinema to breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. The filmmakers wasted no time to seize the opportunity to expand the universe of Lucifer, but the outbreak of the pandemic delayed its production.

“I’m not in Thiruvananthapuram for a shoot. I came here to read the final script of Empuraan with Murali Gopy. The script is locked. I have already informed Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor that we have finalised the script. I will start shooting the movie next year,” Prithviraj told the media earlier in July.

Lucifer was a political thriller set against the backdrop of the volatile politics in Kerala. It followed the story of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, who tries to save his foster father’s family from a multitude of problems. The final reveal, however, changes the whole plot. It seems, Stephen is an international mafia overload, who goes by the name Khureshi Ab’raam.

Lucifer has been announced as a trilogy.