Prithviraj completes shooting Mohanlal’s Lucifer

Actor-producer Prithviraj on Sunday announced that he has completed shooting his directorial debut, Lucifer, which stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead. The production that lasted for seven months came to an end with an early morning shoot in a Lakshadweep island.

“At 4:30 am today, out on the ocean, ahead of the eastern jetty in Kavarati island, Lakshadweep, we canned the final shot of #Lucifer. It’s a wrap! (sic),” wrote Prithviraj on his Twitter account. The film will now go into post-production, which will last for two months.

Lucifer is the brainchild of late director Rajesh Pillai and Murali Gopy. The duo wanted to make this film years ago. However, the project never took off. During the making of Tiyaan, Gopy mentioned to Prithviraj about the script he was working on for Mohanlal. Prithviraj jumped at the opportunity and offered to wield the megaphone for the project. The project was first announced in September 2017, but it only went on floors in July last year as the filmmakers took time to finalize the script.

The film boasts of an all-star cast including, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Saniya Iyyappan and Fazil among others.

The filmmakers have plans to release Lucifer on March 28.