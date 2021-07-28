Prithviraj’s Kuruthi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj on Wednesday announced that his next film Kuruthi will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Onam.

“This Onam, keep your friends close and frenemies closer! Watch #KuruthiOnPrime, Aug 11 (sic),” Prithviraj wrote on his Twitter account.

Prithviraj also tweeted a new poster, revealing the star-studded supporting cast of Kuruthi. The poster features Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Mamukkoya. Murali Gopy, Srindaa and Manikandan R Achari are also part of the supporting cast.

Kuruthi was completed in January before the second wave of coronavirus brought the country to a standstill again. If everything had gone according to plan, the film would have opened in cinemas worldwide on May 13 this year. With the pandemic far from over and no clarity from the Kerala government as to when theatres will be allowed to re-open, several filmmakers are taking the OTT route.

Kuruthi is Prithviraj’s second direct-to-OTT release after Cold Case, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in June. Rumours have it that his next film Brahmam may also go the OTT way.

The film marks the directorial debut of Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Manu Warrier. Prithviraj is quite upbeat about the upcoming action thriller. The actor had earlier said, “In a career spanning two decades and more than 100 films, Kuruthi has to be one of the most intense, fast-paced shooting schedules I have ever been a part of.”

Besides acting in Kuruthi, Prithviraj has also bankrolled the film under his production banner Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj is presently busy shooting his next directorial venture Bro Daddy in Hyderabad. He is also playing a key role in the film, which stars Mohanlal in the lead role.