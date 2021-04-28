Prithviraj’s Kaduva shooting stopped amid surging Covid-19 cases

The shooting of actor Prithviraj’s upcoming film Kaduva has been temporarily suspended. Director Shaji Kailas on Tuesday took to social media to inform that the production of the film has been put on hold in view of growing cases of the coronavirus.

“We are temporarily suspending the shooting of ‘Kaduva, to show solidarity the government’s efforts to contain the Covid-19. We will resume shooting when the situation becomes a little better. Stay safe, stay healthy (sic),” said Shaji Kailas in his Facebook post.

Kaduva is billed as a full-fledged mass action entertainer. It is said that the upcoming film is set in the 90s and the story is partially inspired by a real-life incident.

Kaduva will mark Prithviraj’s second collaboration with Shaji Kailas after Simhasanam, which came out in 2012. Shaji was known for churning out films that resembled the over-the-top, high-decibel, masala entertainers of mainstream Tamil and Telugu movies. Some of his biggest hits came out in the 90s, including Mohanlal’s Narasimham, Mammootty’s The King and Suresh Gopi Commissioner to name a few. The director’s last Malayalam film was Ginger, starring Jayaram in the lead. Shaji is making a comeback to the Malayalam film industry after a gap of about seven years with Kaduva.

Kaduva is being scripted by filmmaker Jinu Abraham, who directed Prithviraj in Adam John (2017) and wrote the actor’s London Bridge (2014). According to reports, it was based on Prithviraj’s recommendation that Jinu approached Shaji to direct the film.

Kaduva is being bankrolled by Prithviraj Productions along with Magic Frames. Composer S Thaman will score the music for the upcoming movie