Prithviraj is overjoyed to direct Mohanlal and his mother Mallika Sukumaran in Bro Daddy, see photo

Prithviraj is quite thrilled about seeing his mother Mallika Sukumaran share screen space with superstar Mohanlal in his latest directorial outing Bro Daddy.

“When you get to direct an all time great actor and the greatest ever mom in the same frame,” tweeted Prithviraj, while sharing a still from the shooting location.

The production of Bro Daddy is going on at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. It will be Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. The star had made his debut as a director with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer. In addition to directing Bro Daddy, Prithviraj is also playing an important role in it.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, Bro Daddy is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Prithviraj also has two more directing gigs in the pipeline. He is set to direct two more follow up films to Lucifer. The second installment of the Lucifer franchise, titled Empuraan, has already been announced. However, Murali Gopy, who is the writer of the Lucifer franchise, is still working on the script. And if everything goes according to plan, the project will hit the floors early next year.