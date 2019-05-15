Prithviraj shares first look of Brother’s Day

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran on Wednesday released the first look poster of his upcoming film Brother’s Day. Judging from the poster, Prithviraj plays a village heartthrob who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Brother’s Day is the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn and is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames.

Kalabhavan Shajohn earlier revealed that it was Prithviraj who convinced him to direct the film himself when he approached the actor with the script. The shooting of the film began in March and the production is going on at a steady pace.

The film has Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Miya George as female leads.

Prithviraj had taken a small break from his acting career last year to focus on direction. His directorial debut Lucifer, starring in the Mohanlal lead role, released earlier this year to positive reviews and rewrote box office records of the Malayalam film industry.