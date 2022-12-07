Prithviraj turns villain for Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, check out his first look

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar welcomed Prithviraj Sukumaran to the cast of his upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, on Wednesday. “The #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan family just got bigger and how! Welcome on board this crazy action rollercoaster, @PrithviOfficial . Let’s rock it buddy!,” Akshay tweeted.

Akshay also shared the first look of Prithviraj. The Malayalam star has been roped in to play the main antagonist named Kabir. “I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer,” said Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff in a lead role. “Welcome onboard @PrithviOfficial ! Looking forward to one hell of a ride #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan,” Tiger tweeted while sharing the news.

Besides writing and directing, Ali Abbas Zafar is also co-producing it with Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra. The film is expected to arrive in cinemas in 2023.

Prithviraj has shown his interest to take up negative roles. He has also essayed the antagonistic role in Prabhas’s upcoming movie, Salaar.

Prithviraj was last seen in filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam movie Gold. The film was released last week to poor reviews. Besides playing the lead, the actor has also co-produced the movie. He has already finished shooting for director Blessy’s ambitious movie, Aadujeevitham. Other projects of Prithviraj include Khalifa, Vilayath Buddha and Kaaliyan. He will soon return to directing with Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan, which is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.