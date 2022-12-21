Prithviraj expresses solidarity with Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone: ‘It makes me sad…’

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has expressed disappointment over the controversy surrounding Pathaan. The upcoming Bollywood movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been subjected to serious online trolling over Deepika’s fashion choice.

Expressing solidarity with the cast and crew of Pathaan, Prithviraj disapproved of those who are instigating such controversies around a work of art. “It is unfortunate. As an artist, it makes me sad to see a work of art come under such kind of criticism,” Prithviraj said during a recent press conference.

A section of people has taken exception to Deepika wearing an orange colour bikini in the song Besharam Rang. A section of right-wing groups has alleged that the colour of her bikini insults the Hindu culture.

The latest attack against Pathaan is seen as part of an ongoing trend to demonise the members of the Hindi film fraternity. This systematic targeting was one of the challenges that haunted Bollywood as it struggled to retain the attention of the mass audience in the north circuit in 2022.

With Pathaan set to release next month, the film has found itself in the middle of this controversy. Some have made outrageous comments against Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika in the wake of this issue. However, both superstars seemingly did not let this negativity stop them from going about their business.

“I read somewhere negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive,” Shah Rukh Khan in his speech during the opening ceremony of the Kolkata International Film Festival.

He also appeared in the live discussion during the FIFA World Cup final match to promote Pathaan. And Deepika made her part in the same sporting event by becoming the first movie star of international repute to unveil the World Cup trophy.