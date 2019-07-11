Prithviraj’s Driving License goes on floors

Prithviraj’s upcoming project Driving License went on floors on Thursday. Besides playing the lead role, the actor will be also co-producing the film under his home production banner, Prithviraj Productions.

Driving License will be the second film to roll out from Prithviraj Productions after this year’s sci-fi drama 9.

Driving License will be helmed by Jean Paul Lal, popularly known as Lal Jr. He is the son of seasoned actor and filmmaker Lal. It is said that the film revolves around a movie star, who is crazy about cars.

Earlier while chatting with his fans on Facebook, Prithviraj revealed that he was offered Driving License two years ago but his jam-packed schedule did not allow him to start shooting for it. The actor said he was waiting to join the sets of the film, which he described “fun and entertaining.”

Prithviraj is currently shooting for Brother’s Day, which is the directorial debut of actor Kalabhhavan Shajohn.

The actor was last seen in Pathinettam Padi. He had played an extended cameo in the multi-starrer.

Earlier this year, Prithviraj made his directorial debut with Lucifer. The film had an all-star cast led by Mohanlal and went on to become the biggest earner of Malayalam cinema. Following its huge success, the actor-director also announced that he has started working on the sequel to Lucifer, which is called Empuraan.