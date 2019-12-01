Driving Licence teaser: Prithviraj promises an entertaining ride

Driving Licence is set to hit the screens on December 20. Driving Licence is set to hit the screens on December 20.

The teaser of Driving Licence, starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu, is out. The film, which has been directed by Jean Paul Lal aka Lal Jr, is touted to be a commercial entertainer.

According to reports, Driving Licence is about superstar Hareendran, played by Prithviraj, who is crazy about luxury cars. Venjaramoodu is essaying the role of a vehicle inspector and a devoted fan. The teaser doesn’t give much away and focuses on Prithviraj’s role. The makers have even used old award show footages of Prithviraj to cement his star status. We are only shown a glimpse of Venjaramoodu’s character towards the end but it is evident that he is a hardcore fan of Hareendran.

Driving Licence is being bankrolled by actor Prithviraj under his home banner Prithviraj Productions in association with Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. The technical team of the film comprises Ranadive and Sushin Shyam for cinematography and music, respectively.

Prithviraj, who was last seen in Brother’s Day, is busy with a slew of projects. He is currently filming Blessy’s Aadujeevitham. He has also signed two other films titled Kaduva and Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

