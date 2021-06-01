Prithviraj’s cop film Cold Case may directly release on OTT

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming Malayalam film Cold Case could be heading for a direct OTT release. The industry buzz is that the filmmakers have signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

It also said the satellite rights of the film has been acquired by the Asianet network.

Cold Case marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak, who has helmed the investigative thriller from Srinath V Nath’s script. Prithviraj has played the role of a top cop in the film. And it stars Aditi Balan of ‘Aruvi’ as the female lead. ‘Cold Case’ is jointly bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios.

Prithviraj was shooting for director Shaji Kailas’ Kaduva before the shooting came to an abrupt stop owing to the lockdown imposed by the Kerala government in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus. Kaduva is scripted by filmmaker Jinu Abraham, who directed Prithviraj in Adam John (2017) and wrote the actor’s London Bridge (2014).

Prithviraj’s other film Kuruthi, which is the debut of filmmaker Manu Warrier (Yudh, Coffe Bloom) in Malayalam. Billed as a political thriller, the film also stars Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa. Kuruthi was expected to open in cinemas in May this year. However, the film’s release was postponed without a new date owing to the pandemic.