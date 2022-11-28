scorecardresearch
Prithviraj confirms the arrival of Gold in cinemas this week

Gold was in production hell for some time. Touted as the highly-anticipated comeback of Alphonse Puthren, the film stars Prithviraj and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has maintained a stoic silence about his upcoming movie Gold. He finally expressed his excitement about the film’s release on Monday. “#GOLD In theatres worldwide from 1st December 2022! An Alphons Puthren film,” Prithviraj posted on his Twitter page.

Gold was in production hell for some time. Touted as the highly-anticipated comeback of Alphonse Puthren, the film missed several release dates this year. It was first announced as an Onam release in September. However, it didn’t happen as Alphonse said something to the effect of being not satisfied with the film’s final cut. He asked his fans to be patient as he was not in the mood to serve a half-cooked meal.

“There is some more work including CG, music colouring, and a little patchwork pending. As soon as they are complete, I will let you know the release date. Till then, please forgive me, bro. Onam was the date we had fixed to release the film but the work was not finished. Nobody likes uncooked food. As the cook, I have decided to cook it properly and then serve it. Sorry for announcing a release date and not releasing it,” Alphonse said in a Facebook post.

Gold is now all set to arrive in cinemas on December 1 worldwide. The film stars Nayanthara as female lead. It also features Ajmal Ameer, Krishna Sankar, Shabareesh Varma, Chemban, Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt and Roshan Mathew.

Prithviraj is now camping in Mumbai shooting for his next Hindi film. He also shot for Prashanth Neel’s upcoming directorial Saalar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. The actor is also set to helm the sequel to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Lucifer.

