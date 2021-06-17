Prithviraj’s Cold Case to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday released a promo, giving a glimpse of its impressive slate for June. The streaming giant’s latest acquisition Cold Case, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, will debut on its platform on June 30.

Prithviraj plays the role of a top cop in the film. It stars Aditi Balan of ‘Aruvi’ as the female lead. Produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios, the film is helmed by cinematographer-turned-director Tanu Balak from Sreenath V Nath’s script.

Amazon’s announcement comes days after Anto Joseph released a statement explaining why he took Cold Case and his other big-budget thriller Malik directly to the OTT giant, instead of waiting for normalcy to return to the box office. “These films will only recover their production costs only if 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I’m trying for an OTT release for these films,” he had said.

Amazon has also acquired the streaming rights of Malik from the producer, as per reports. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

On Wednesday, Fahadh Faasil also issued a statement requesting the audience to understand the circumstances under which Malik was released directly on the OTT. “Malik was designed for a theatrical experience and it was the only film I had ready when theatres would open to 100%. The decision has been collective and I personally request everyone to see it in the best interest of the film,” read Fahadh’s statement.