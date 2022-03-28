Prithviraj co-opts Denzel Washington’s advice to Will Smith to announce the arrival of Mohanlal’s Empuraan

Actor Prithviraj reacted to the smackdown that played out at the Oscars in a unique way on Monday. He borrowed Hollywood star Denzel Washington’s advice to Will Smith at the event to promote his next directorial Empuraan, which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer.

“At your highest moment…be careful. That’s when the DEVIL comes for you! – Denzel Washington,” Prithviraj captioned a still of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal from Lucifer. It seems Prithviraj was referring to Mohanlal’s character in the movie as “devil.” And it’s also a bit unclear what’s the underlying sentiment of Prithviraj to co-opt Washington’s advice for his movie.

Washington used these words to calm down Will Smith, who was in the middle of emotional turmoil after slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle. The incident has sent a shock wave across the world. Smith also won the Oscar in the best actor category for his performance in King Richard. And in his acceptance speech, he broke down and said, “I wanna apologize to the Academy… to all my fellow nominees.”

Meanwhile, Empuraan, which means overlord, is in the works. The film was announced soon after the box office success of Lucifer in 2019. However, the film is yet to go into production. If everything goes according to plan, the movie will hit the floors by end of this year.

Prithviraj again directed Mohanlal in Bro Daddy. He had also played a key role in the movie.