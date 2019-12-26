Turning down the offer to direct Rajinikanth is Prithviraj’s biggest regret in life

Prithviraj reveals he was offered the chance to direct Rajinikanth’s next film. Prithviraj reveals he was offered the chance to direct Rajinikanth’s next film.

Multifaceted filmmaker Prithviraj is basking in the success of his latest film Driving Licence. Directed by Lal Jr, the film has emerged as the top choice for movie-goers in Kerala during this holiday season.

While talking to his fans recently as part of movie promotions, Prithviraj revealed one of his biggest regrets in life. “After the release of Lucifer, Rajinikanth gave me an offer to direct his next film. Unfortunately, I couldn’t take it up because of Aadujeevitham. I don’t think I have typed a longer sorry note to anyone in my life,” the actor said. Prithviraj added that he will regret missing that opportunity forever in his life.

Prithviraj made his directorial debut earlier this year with Lucifer. The film was in cold storage for a long time due to various reasons. The film’s writer Murali Gopy later requested Prithviraj to helm the film and the latter was more than willing to oblige. Even as the film was announced in 2016, it did not go on the floors till late 2018. And when it hit the screens on March 28 this year, it went on to become the biggest Mollywood earner globally.

Buoyed by the huge success, Mohanlal, Prithviraj and Murali Gopy have already announced two more follow-up films to Lucifer. The sequel has been titled Empuraan and it will go into production during the second half of 2020.

