Prithviraj bags Yash-starrer KGF 2’s Kerala rights

Prithviraj has expressed excitement after bagging the distribution rights of upcoming multilingual film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor noted that he was a huge fan of the KGF franchise and was proud to present the film in Kerala.

“KGF 2. I’m a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale films was among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you..I too am waiting to see Rocky’s take unfold! (sic),” he said in a statement posted on his Twitter page.

Director Prashanth Neel has completed the shoot of KGF 2, and he is currently busy with the post-production work. Besides Yash, the sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj and Raveena Tandon. The teaser of the upcoming film is due on January 8, which also marks the birthday of Yash.

Prithviraj also owns the distribution rights of Vijay’s most-anticipated movie Master, which is slated for release on January 13.

On the work front, Prithviraj recently completed shooting for his next film titled Kuruthi. On Monday, he took to Twitter to thank the film’s crew for completing the project in record time.

“KURUTHI. In a career spanning 2 decades and more than a 100 films, Kuruthi has to be one of the most intense, fast paced shooting schedules I have ever been a part of. To make a full length feature film that has songs, thrills, suspense, high risk scenes, choreographed action and chase sequences and stunts in the deep forest…all this in such a short span of tirne, and yet achieve top quality technical finesse is incredible. Absolute full marks to the crew to have kept pace with this fast yet superbly efficient process. Couldn’t be more proud as a producer with what we’ve made, and couldn’t be happier as on actor to be part of a cast that, delivered some stellar perforrnances. Can’t wait for you all to watch this! (sic),” he tweeted.