Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Prithviraj and wife Supriya meet ‘inspiring friends’ Suriya and Jyotika. See photo

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj and his wife Supriya recently caught up with Tamil stars Suriya and Jyotika.

Supriya, Prithviraj, Suriya, JyotikaPrithviraj and Supriya with Jyotika and Suriya. (Photo: Instagram/Prithviraj)

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj and his wife Supriya recently hosted Tamil stars Suriya and Jyotika at their residence. Sharing a picture from the evening on Instagram, Prithviraj wrote, “Friends who inspire!” Suriya was quick to reply to the post thanking Prithviraj for the beautiful evening.

Suriya also said that they should meet more often. He wrote, “Such a beautiful evening what a beautiful couple you both are..! Let’s create more memories!” The post has gone viral among fans of the two south Indian film stars.

Suriya and Prithviraj haven’t shared screen space so far. However, the Malayalam star has acted alongside Jyotika in the blockbuster film, Mozhi. The movie turned out to be a huge milestone in the career of Jyotika, who played the role of a hearing-impaired and mute teacher. With the film, Prithviraj also found a foothold in Tamil cinema.

Seeing the picture, fans requested both actors to come together for a film as multi-starrers have become a trend in south Indian cinema. A fan wrote, “Who else is waiting to see both together on screen.”

Currently, Prithviraj has about half-a-dozen films in the pipeline including the much-anticipated projects Aadujeevitham and L2: Empuraan. Kaliyaan and Vilayath Buddha are also expected to be released this year.

On the other hand, Suriya is busy with director Siva’s ambitious project, which is tentatively titled Suriya 42. He also has Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran, which has been paused for the moment. Jyotika, meanwhile, will be seen alongside Mammootty in the film Kaathal: The Core. She also has a Hindi movie titled Sri in the pipeline.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:56 IST
